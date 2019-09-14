It is a positve step

Riddhi Gupta, MBBS, Intern, Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh

Allowing students to take the exam in their chosen or regional language is a good idea because, this way candidates, especially those who study in their regional language, will be able to express themselves better, and undoubtedly score more than they would when writing in English. This is also more practical in jobs where one will be using their regional language more to communicate.

Akshay Yadav, I Year, Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, Delhi University

The number of people who can speak and write in both English and their regional language is considerably less, hence, allowing students to write exams in the language of their choice is a good step as it takes into consideration the diversity of regions, languages and access to quality education.

It will be a good example for other entrance exam bodies to ensure equal opportunity for all.

Sneha Seth, MBA, II Year, BML Munjal University, Gurgaon, Haryana

Similar to this, NEET is also giving a platform to students who are not comfortable in either Hindi or English. These students can instead focus on learning the subject matter in their regional language. Such a step removes the language barrier that creates a hindrance for poor students, who end up losing good opportunities. Now more students can get access to education in their regional languages .

P. Meghaa, Batch of 2019, B.Tech(Information Technology), Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Chennai

The major purpose of exams is to test the knowledge gained by a student, irrespective of the way and language through which they learn. Nevertheless, the government must ensure that there are no lapses in translating the question papers to vernacular languages. Students must also be made aware of the permitted regional languages and be given adequate coaching, in order to excel. After qualifying, regional students with few difficulties in English can be given formal coaching to overcome their inadequacies and to be on par with other competing fellow students.