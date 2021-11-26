News from the world of education - November 26, 2021

Information on education fairs, workshops, partnerships and more

Study UK Virtual Fair

British Council will host the fourth edition of the ‘Study UK Virtual Fair’ on December 4, 2021 from 1.30 to 6.30 pm. Students can interact with university representatives and gather insights on the study opportunities in the U.K., including courses, scholarship offers, application processes and eligibility criteria. The Fair also provides information on student life in the U.K., housing, as well as career prospects. Around 40 universities will attend and there will be an interface with UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) officers to clarify the current process for obtaining a student visa. Officials will also conduct a session on post-study work opportunities and the Graduate Route, which allows graduates to work or look for work after their studies for a maximum period of two years. For more information and to pre-register, visit: https://bit.ly/3qLQZi2

Workshop on Destination South India

The U.S. Consulate General Chennai in association with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), and the U.S.-based Forum on Education Abroad (FEA) organised a workshop for educational institutions and non-governmental organizations in South India to promote the region as a foreign study destination for U.S. students. The week-long virtual workshop “Destination South India” at IIT Madras held during the International Education Week (IEW) helped create awareness about building institutional capacity to enable local colleges and universities in South India to host American students, interns, and researchers. U.S. Consul General Judith Ravin, attended the closing ceremony at IIT Madras.

XIME’s 25th PGDM batch to graduate tomorrow

Bengaluru-based XIME’s 25th PGDM batch will graduate tomorrow at the Silver Jubilee Convocation. Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India will be the Chief Guest and XIME Chairman, Prof. J. Philip, will preside over the function. Over 170 students will receive their PGDM. Director Dr. M. Nellaiappan mentioned that the batch had achieved 100% placement.

Dr. Sudip Roy elected Fellow to Royal Society of Chemistry

Dr. Sudip Roy, Visiting Associate Professor of Chemistry, Krea University, has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society of Chemistry. This is in recognition of his contributions to the Chemical Sciences over more than two decades. Dr Roy was awarded his Ph.D. in Chemical Sciences from the University of Saarland in Germany followed by post-doctoral work at Technical University Darmstadt, Germany. He was also Chevening Fellow in 2019 and studied management of research, science, and innovation at the University of Oxford. He is the founder of Prescience Insilico Private Limited and currently he is working as Managing Director and CTO of his own start-up in the computational Life Sciences and Materials domain.

Financial education course

TreeHouse now offers a financial education course to teach children about saving money, financial transactions, investments, e-commerce and more, apart from its other programmes on Banking, Law, Aviation and Hospitality Management, Business Management and Entrepreneurship. Each course costs Rs.500 plus GST and has 10 one-hour sessions. For details visit https://treehouselifeskills.com/

IMS Ghaziabad hosts anger management workshop

IMS Ghaziabad organised a workshop on Anger Management for PGDM students. Conducted by counselling psychologist Aditi Jain, the stundes were shown how to identify and manage different sources of anger. by Dr. Anindata and Dr Monika Aggarwal enabled students to express their needs calmly and put things in the right way. IMS Ghaziabad director Dr. Urvashi Makkar also spoke at the workshop.

Tsaaro Academy certifies over 500 professionals

Tsaaro Academy announced that it has awarded certification to over 500 Data Privacy experts through its practical-approach-based training programme within six months of inception. The ‘Data Protection Officer (DPO) certification course’ aims to fulfil the ever-growing demand for skilled professionals amidst rising data breach incidents in the aftermath of COVID-19.

Amy Baker joins LeverageEdu’s Advisory Board

Global study abroad platform LeverageEdu has added Amy Baker, founder of PIE News, to its Advisory Board. Baker is renowned in the world of international education . In August, LeverageEdu had added Karan Khemka, former EY Parthenon veteran and current PE Exec, as its first Advisory Board member.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham wins recognition for Landslide Risk Reduction

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has been conferred the title of World Centre of Excellence on Landslide Risk Reduction (WCoEs) by the International Programme on Landslides (IPL) for the second time. The re-election is a testament to the University’s work on detection and early warning of landslides. The University will hold the title till 2023. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, which has held this title since 2017, is among 19 WCoE’s globally.

Simplilearn and UMass Amherst host virtual convocation

Simplilearn recently hosted its first virtual convocation ceremony in partnership with UMass Amherst, for over 106 learners who successfully completed their post-graduate. Gracing the event were Dr. Traci J. Hess, Associate Dean, UMass Amherst; Ram Gupta, UMass alumnus and independent director on the board of directors of a number of early and growth-stage companies, and Mark Moran, Chief Marketing Officer, Simplilearn. The online valedictory ceremony was a joint celebration of successful learners in three categories: Project Management, Lean Six Sigma and Agile. The graduation ceremony was live-streamed on YouTube and LinkedIn.

GLIM professor on TN State Planning Commission

Prof Vidya Mahambare, Professor of Economics and Programme Director, PGDM, at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, has been appointed on the Expert Committee of the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission for the preparation of the state's draft policy on ‘Employability and Skilling for a Transitioning Economy’. She has an extensive experience in economic research and forecasting and specialises in macroeconomics. She has conceptualised and developed reports on critical economic issues such as growth constraints, labour skill mismatch, employment, and inflation.

Sunstone Eduversity hosts Content Day

Sunstone Eduversity hosted its maiden Content Day to shortlist the best content marketing ideas from top media houses, OTT platforms, production houses and youth-oriented content creators from across India. The event saw participation from YouTube, MTV, MX Player, Voot, Mirchi, Culture Machine, Jagran Group and Anugrah Madison among others.

EDII recognised as Centre of Excellence

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) has been recognised as a ‘Centre of Excellence’ (CoE) by the Government of India in the field of skilling ecosystem in the country. An official Gazette Notification has been issued by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) in this regard. EDII has been recognised for being a one-stop national resource centre working in collaborative mode with industry, academia and governments to impart training and competencies to ensure enhanced incidences of new enterprise creation and employability, address emerging skill gaps, and undertake research leading to interventions that match industry needs.

Chitkara University unveils e-cell

Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh, organised unveiled its Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) ‘JAZBA’, formed under the aegis of Chitkara University Centre for Entrepreneurship Education & Development (CEED). It aims to motivate students to become job creators and build leadership qualities. The guest speakers included Aryaman Verma, a 16-year old budding scientist and a crypto expert; Dr. Puran Singh, Faculty and Head IIT Mandi Catalyst Programme; Nupur Mahajan, Director, Learning at Ingenious Faces, New Delhi; and Souniya Khurana, Founder, WYN Studios, New Delhi.

IIT-Guwahati inaugurates new centres and hostels

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship visited IIT Guwahati and inaugurated a state-of-the-art Centre for Nanotechnology (CNT) and Centre for Indian Knowledge System (CIKS) as well as two hostels. Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Education Minister of Assam, and Queen Oja, MP, were also present.

Mental health session for teachers

Poddar Foundation conducted a mental health session for teachers of St. Andrew's School at Panvel, Maharashtra to empower themto deal with stress, emotional upheaval and forge better teacher-student and peer relationships. Various aspects were discussed including mental health problems like depression, anxiety and stress. Since learning disabilities are often discovered in school because of problems with academic work, the session also involved detailed discussions on issues like Dyscalculia, ADHD and more.

NIIT University hosts 13th annual lecture

NIIT University (NU) hosted its 13th Annual Lecture recently. K.V. Kamath, Former President, New Development Bank, spoke on “Digital India, Digital Currencies and Economic Growth” and highlighted how the Digital India programme played a vital role in transforming India into a digitally empowered society and a knowledge economy. The lecture was streamed live on NIIT University’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter handles.

Students create cybersecurity app

KL Deemed-to-be University announced that its students have created a cybersecurity app that offers features like e-complaint filing, cyber internships, Cyber Consultation among other features. The Cyber Alert app is available in English and Telugu on Google Play Store.The team of entrepreneurs include D. Rahul Shashank, (student of BBA LLB, 2017-22); K.I Pavan Kumar, (HoD, Department of Law, KL College of Law), Vinay Are, (KL Alumni, 2012-16), R. Sai Ashish Yashwanth, (student of BBA 2019-22), and D. Tirumala Tarun (student of B. Tech EEE, 2018-22).

Webinar on international law

IMS Law College organised a webinar on “Emerging Challenges in Implementation of International Law.” The chief guest was Affef Ben Mansour, Attorney at Law, Paris Bar Public International Law and International Arbitration and Arbitral Women Board Director. Dr. Kulneet Suri, Senior Director of IMS Noida, was also present. The paim was to propose a perspective change and provide a complimentary analysis of the traditional analysis of the post-adjudicative phase.

Research on Alzheimer’s disease

A research team from the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi led by Dr. Rajanish Giri, Associate Professor, School of Basic Sciences, IIT Mandi, has discovered an important biomolecular mechanism for the formation of protein clusters/aggregates that are often seen in Alzheimer’s disease. The findings were published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science. The paper has been co-authored by Dr. Rajanish Giri and his research scholars, Dr. Kundlik Gadhave and Taniya Bhardwaj, along with Prof. Michele Vendruscolo from the University of Cambridge, the U.K., and Prof. Vladimir Uversky from the University of South Florida, the U.S.

Workshop on storytelling

EuroSchool joined hands with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi for a workshop on the art of storytelling for children. The key aspects were how to create your own story, how to mould the personalities of the characters, the importance of a climax and anti-climax, and the integration of humour within the stories. More than 4000 students participated and selected students also had access to a one-on-one virtual Q&A. EuroSchool will kick-off a story writing competition from December 1 that will run across the schools. The top stories will be shortlisted and featured in an exclusive book that will be available on Kindle and Amazon.

IIIT-B participates in Bengaluru Tech Summit

International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIITB) participated in the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2021, organised by the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, and co-Hosted by STPI. IIITB faculty and students presented 10 innovative projects around assistive technology to improve accessibility for the differently-abled, online learning, AI-based surveillance assistance, and CryptoWill, from November 17 to November 19, 2021.

Mevin Murden appointed to Istituto Marangoni School of Fashion and Design, Mumbai

Istituto Marangoni School of Fashion and Design, Mumbai announced the appointment of Mevin Murden as its new Director of Education. He will spearhead the academic team in the strategic implementation of Fashion Design, Fashion Styling and Fashion Business programmes and be involved in research, innovation, and re-defining the learning experience for the institution’s current and future students. Murden was actively involved in the launch of Istituto Marangoni’s Mumbai School in 2017. He was then sent to reposition the Shanghai School in 2018, before moving back to the London School until earlier this year. Visit http://www.istitutomarangoni.comfor more information.

JKLU pays tribute to Dr. Pritam Singh

JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU), Jaipur, held its second edition of the Management Guru Day, to pay tribute to the legendary management guru and Padma Shri awardee DrPritam Singh on his birth anniversary. The virtual event remembered the immense contribution of Dr Singh as a board member right from the inception of the university and also felicitated Dr. Shrikant M. Datar, the George F. Baker Professor of Administration and Dean of Faculty, Harvard Business School, for his exemplary achievements in the field of management.

Toppersnotes raises $1million

Test prep star-tup Toppersnotes raised $1mn in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from LetsVenture, PlanB Capital, Pulkit Agrawal (CEO - Trell), Ashish Sharma, (MD - Innoven Capital) and other notable angels. Toppersnotes is an education initiative by IIT Bombay alumni and is currently active in 70+ exams like UPSC, GATE, NEET, IIT, SSC, banking state level government job exams.

BrainGymJr collaborates with St. Augustine’s Day School, Kolkata

BrainGymJr announced its collaboration with St. Augustine's Day School, Shyamnagar and Barrackpore in North Kolkata. BrainGymJr reinforces the concepts of Mathematics, English and Real-World knowledge learned in school through application and problem-solving. BrainGymJr will offer brain development exercises on a fully automated portal for children from selected sections of the school.

ImaginXP partners with OrangeSlates

ImaginXP has entered into a strategic partnership with OrangeSlates to upskill over 50,000 school teachers with the latest digital technology tools, teaching methodologies using new-age approaches. OrangeSlates' proprietary platform will be used to upskill teachers using a series of live training sessions by experts and educators from the country. With this partnership, the edtech duo also announced their 'School Connect Programme', under which they will reach out to 5000 schools to enable both teachers and students with skills that will help shape a better future. The program will also provide live counselling sessions.

SPJain Global records successful placements

SP Jain School of Global Management (SP Jain Global) announced the ongoing successful placements for its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) students. Over 80% of the students who stayed back in Australia have secured jobs upon completing their course and others have received offers from the U.S., Dubai, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and Colombia. Top recruiters this season include global companies such as Walsh Bay Partners, Frost & Sullivan, ING Australia, bdhSterling, Adzuna, OMD Australia, Metcash, Bayton Group, Star Beta, and BSI. The finance, media and marketing sectors accounted for 94% of overall offers, followed by the general management and consulting sectors.

SNU-AIC hosts IdeaXchange

Shiv Nadar University-Atal Incubation Centre (SNU-AIC) hosted ‘IdeaXchange’,a two-day event that connected over 60 founders from more than 30 start-ups being incubated by SNU-AIC with industry stalwarts, investors, mentors, key government officials, and innovation & technology-heads from across the country. Richard Pattle, Co-Founder of True Beacon, was the Chief Guest and there were fireside chats with key industry leaders from Deloitte, HCL, Khaitan & Co., and PwC, as well as panel discussions. Rajesh Pathak, Secretary, Technology Development Board, Government of India, delivered the keynote address.

LEAD announces iHomework initiative

Ed-tech company LEAD announced a new initiative called iHomework to upskill 40,000 teachers across the country and free up 150 teaching hours for each teacher in 2022. The announcement was made at the LEAD Innovation Conference held virtually for 4,000+ schools earlier this month. LEAD is looking to improve student learning in the classroom, boost student learning at home, and improve teachers' lives. The conference was attended by LEAD partner schools & teachers across the country.

Cambridge International’s annual Destinations Survey results

The global pandemic has caused huge disruption to education around the world and has directly impacted students’ decisions about where to study once they leave school, according to Cambridge International’s annual Destinations Survey. The survey asks schools across the globe where their AS and A Level students from the previous year have chosen to go to university, and what subjects they have elected to study. The datagathered from 300 Cambridge schools worldwide, found that the past year has had a significant influence on student choices with 84% of schools reporting that many of their students had changed their minds about their first-choice destination or university as a result of general uncertainty, difficulties with travel or financial hardship caused by the pandemic. However, despite the impacts of the pandemic, the desire of Cambridge students to continue their higher education overseas has not changed. Over a third of Cambridge students are still estimated to have progressed to universities outside of their own country in 2020. The survey can be found at https://www.cambridgeinternational.org/images/cambridge-student-destinations-survey-2020-report-for-schools.pdf

UNext Learning acquires Jigsaw Academy

UNext Learning, the Manipal Group-backed ed tech learning organisation, announced that it has acquired Jigsaw Academy, the data science and emerging technologies institute,. With this, UNext Learning will strengthen its higher education offerings by adding specialised professional certifications in trending domains. Jigsaw co-founders, Gaurav Vohra and Sarita Digumarti, will join UNext as Chief Business Officer and Chief Learning Officer, respectively, and all employees from Jigsaw Academy will transition to UNext Learning.

University of Sheffield renews commitment to sustainable investment

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., has become a founding signatory of a new declaration of climate expectations, which sets out the minimum climate commitments it expects from the companies managing its investments (asset managers). The new declaration is a reaffirmed commitment to ensuring the iniversity’s investments are managed sustainably and responsibly, building on its divestment from shares in fossil fuel companies completed in 2019.

Project Panah at UBS, Mumbai

The Universal Business School (UBS) has involved its students in Project Panah, a UBS-Enactus initiative, which aims to produce eco-friendly low-cost face masks while providing employment opportunities to women working in the informal sector. The seed funding was raised through crowd funding and the students are involved with various aspects including marketing (Digital as well as field), logistics, customer relations, collaborations, and finances. The project has generated employment for 30 women and Rs.50,000 revenue until July 2020 and attained breakeven in the fiscal year 21-22 Quarter 1. The team is collaborating with the Enactus community and NGOs to expand the project.

Pearl Academy hosts convocation

Pearl Academy recently hosted a convocation ceremony for its students of the 2020 and 2021 batches across Delhi and Jaipur. Held at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi, the conferring of degrees took place in two sessions. While the first session was held to felicitate students of last year in the presence of Rui Baceria, Deputy Head of Mission, Portuguese Embassy, New Delhi; the second session, held for this year’s students was presided over by Mamta Rani Aggarwal, Advisor AICTE and Vivek Atray, Ex-IAS, TEDx Speaker, author and Visiting Professor.