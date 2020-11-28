Charting a new course

Why constant innovation is required in the education sector, especially with the advent of edtech

Almost every aspect of life has been transformed by the Internet and technological innovations that have made it easier for us to communicate, cooperate and connect with each other, and widened our social networks and professional orbits. During the lockdown, technology in education also grew by leaps and bounds. A decade ago, the edtech industry was practically insignificant but, today, the educational landscape of India has been transformed.

Amid the pandemic, India has seen an exponential adoption of online learning that has made home-schooling more pertinent than ever. Many edtech platforms have been launched to help schools, children, and parents tide over this unusual disruption. From face-to-face to live conferencing classes, from written tests to online assessments, from class quizzes to gamified assessment, face-to-face and one-on-one to group and interactive learning, there has been a complete transformation with AI, AR, VR and other new-age technology playing a key role.

The need

Everyone has adapted to newer technologies and developed a level of comfort that did not exist before. Interactions with teachers and school heads have shown that the former, despite having to learn the nuances of online education overnight, worked extremely hard to ensure that learning did not stop. This has only accelerated the need for constant innovation and development. Educational innovation concerns all stakeholders — schools, students, parents, teachers, administrators, policy makers, and requires their active participation and support.

AI and Machine Learning (ML) are beginning to alter education tools and changing what the future might look like. AI works as a catalyst in streamlining the education system and helping institutions make better decisions. It is estimated that, in the near future, students will have personalised assistants to guide and help them through the education process. Gamification of learning has used video game designs as collaborative features for positive peer challenge and to maximise enjoyment and engagement by capturing the students’ interest and inspiring them to continue learning.

The pandemic has become a signal event that has helped chart a new course in education technology and delivery. Software, hardware and newer advancements combined with user-friendly and target-specific apps are beginning to play a huge role in helping bridge the learning gap.

The writer is Managing Director, Fliplearn Education Pvt. Ltd.