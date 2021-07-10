News from the world of education - July 10, 2021

Admissions, research news, MOUs signed, scholarships and more...

Admission open

Sanskriti University, Mathura, invites applications for Admission to Diploma, Under Graduate, and Post Graduate Programmes in various disciplines.

Eligibility: Applicants who have passed or will appear for Class 12 exams from any recognised Board of Education. For Diploma Programmes, students are required to have passed the Class X examination from any state or central board.

Application process: Application formcan be found online or in-person at www.sanskriti.edu.in or got from the university by depositing ₹1000. For online submission, visit https://www.sanskriti.edu.in/register.

Deadline: July 31

https://www.sanskriti.edu.in/admissions/admission-procedure.php

Spoken English online course

British Council has launched a new ‘Spoken English’ online course for adults to learn how to communicate with confidence. From basic and personal communication skills to workplace and public speaking, this course has been specifically designed to improve language and critical thinking skills for a wide range of situations. The course has two modules which focus on different skills and provides flexible learning options.Participants will also receive a British Council e-certificate on successful completion.

Price: ₹8900 for one module; ₹17,100 for two modules

For more information visit: https://www.britishcouncil.in/english/courses-adults/online-spoken-english

Manufacturing certification programme

IISc and TalentSprint have come together to launch a PG-level Advanced Certification Programme in Digital Manufacturing and Smart Factories aimed at current and aspiring professionals working in strategic roles in manufacturing across industry (Aerospace, Automotive, FMCG, IoT, Pharma, Metallurgy, Energy etc.)

Eligibility: Professionals with over one year of experience and an Engineering Degree

Duration and format: Five months, hybrid delivery model

Fees: ₹3.46 lakhs (scholarships, EMI options available)

First cohort start: September 2021

Apply: https://iisc.talentsprint.com/dmsf

Admission for M.Sc. Data Analytics

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its M.Sc. Data Analytics course starting in September 2021.

Eligibility: Holders of a three-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or “first class” from a reputable university in a numerate discipline (Computer Science, Maths, Economics, Engineering, Physics, Chemistry). Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Duration: 1 year

Fees: Overseas (2021 annual fee) is £26,050

https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/postgraduate/taught/courses/2021/data-analytics-msc

IIM-U launches one-year MBA

Indian Institute of Management-Udaipur (IIM-U) opened applications for its one-year MBAs in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management for the academic session 2022-2023. Applications should be submitted online on www.iimu.ac.in. The programmes are 12-month full-time residential ones are open to graduates in any discipline and with 3+ years’ work experience in any domain, who meet the eligibility criteria and qualify in the selection process.

Summer school workshop

Indian School of Business & Finance (ISBF), New Delhi, launched its immersive Career Counselling summer school workshop iASPIRE 2021 for school students recently. The workshop initiated discussions on why students should study economics, management and finance (EMF), and the various career avenues and skills associated with those streams.

Institute for Global Education

SVKM’s NMIMS Deemed-to-be University has partnered with Virginia Tech, the U.S., to establish the Institute for Global Education and Curriculum Innovation (IGE). IGE emphasises the promotion of curriculum innovation through the development of NMIMS faculty, to prepare them for teaching trans-disciplinary engineering programmes.

Access to school curriculum

AAS Vidyalaya has incorporated content in Hindi from U.P., Bihar, M.P. and Rajasthan State Boards for students from Classes 6-10 into its platform. The syllabus includes a full -chool curriculum for all subjects viz English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Social Science, Sanskrit and Computers. This will help a student to study online anytime, anywhere at a convenient pace.

Dual degree partnership

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University’s Amrita School of Biotechnology has entered into a dual degree partnership with the Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine at the University of Arizona, the U.S.. The partnership will provide students with an opportunity to receive two degrees from both institutions. Students will also be able to conduct research in the laboratories at the University of Arizona.

Bridging a digital gap

BML Munjal University (BMU) School of Law and Vahura announced the findings of a study titled “Legal Curriculum Redesign for the Digital World” recently at a virtual law conclave hosted by BMU. The study sets out to capture how legal education can better prepare young lawyers in the rapidly transforming digital legal environment in India. Commissioned by the BMU School of Law, the study looked at the need to redesign curricula in view of changes brought about by technology, and substantive nature of the law; and lays out how such redesigning should take place to tackle and navigate both these changes in an effective way.

Design scholarships

Arch College of Design and Business, Jaipur, announced a new COVID scholarship scheme for design aspirants who have lost earning family members due to the pandemic. The scholarships include free education for siblings of Arch students in the first year, and financial aid of ₹1 lakh for admission seekers and science stream students to encourage them to enrol in design courses. Arch has also introduced a special scholarship based on ‘the principal’s recommendation’. If the principal of a school recommends a student, Arch will grant a waiver of 50% in the fee for the first year of education.

Young success

Satyam Mehta, 16, from Amity International School, Noida, was recently felicitated with the Diana Award conferred by the charity of the same name (established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales). Satyam co-founded ‘JunkGuards’, an initiative for proper management of E-Waste that has collected more than 700 kg of e-waste and utilised it towards sustainable reuse. He is also the co-founder of ‘Rural Invest’, an initiative to solve the lack of financial literacy among farmers.

Fresh starts

The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) recently announced the commencement of the 58th class of the two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and 22nd class of the Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM), virtually.

MoU signed

GS1 India, a global supply chain standards organisation, and Midas Research Lab of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create the DataKart Centre of Excellence (DCoE). The aim is to apply Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and other futuristic technologies to develop tools for image compression, attribute extraction, and for improving quality of product data in the National Product Data Repository (DataKart).

MoU signed with NESAC

Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati signed an MoU with North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) to carry out several initiatives jointly for development of the northeast and create a mass of skilled professionals in the field. Some of the initiatives that will be taken up include internship programmes, joint degree programmes, short-term training programmes, student exchange programmes and joint projects, among others. A multi-disciplinary approach will be adopted to study ways to tackle disasters.

High rewards for bugs found

Microsoft has rewarded $20000 to Vansh Devgan, a third year B tech student at Lovely Professional University and founder of CyberXplore, along with his co-founder Shivam Kumar Singh. The duo are cybersecurity enthusiasts and have reported bugs to more than 100 companies in the past, including Apple, Ebay, Udemy, Quora, NordVPN and others. Vansh and Shivam found that Microsoft’s internet browser, Edge, which comes pre-installed in laptops and PCs, had a bug that could hack the website/social media accounts surfed on it.

Growth in numbers

Leverage Edu announced that it has crossed 500 regional study abroad consultants spread across key markets in North, West and South India. Called “Leverage Partners”, this network is spread across 110 cities and towns in India. The programme enables the small and medium study abroad consultants with access to the 200+ strong university partner network of Leverage Edu which increases the success rate of their students, serving as a Master Agent.

Vietnam calling

With direct flights from Ho Chi Minh to Chennai, Hongbang International University (HIU), Vietnam, has partnered with Chennai-based Aieraa Overseas Studies to seek medical aspirants from India. This is the first time that an educational institution from Vietnam has tied with an Indian organisation for students in India. With this tie up, Indian medical education aspirants have got a more viable and affordable option.

Remote engineering solutions

In partnership with Singapore-based Unravel Studios and The Solveware Co., BridgeLabz Solutions LLP will offer remote engineering solutions. Under the 12-month partnership, BridgeLabz will ramp up the companies’ tech teams by training and deploying high-calibre talent from India’s pool of engineers. The collaboration is part of BridgeLabz’s commitment to upskilling engineering students and graduates in India, thereby making them industry-ready while also providing them with strong placement support.

Scholarship for students available

Motion Education, an educational institution for preparing students for JEE, NEET, NTSE, KVPY, Olympiads and other competitive exams, announced Motion Open Scholarship Test (MOST), a national-level test to provide scholarship for the classroom programmes offered by it. Students from Class 6 onwards and even those who have passed Class 12 can take the MOST, which is a one-hour online test to be conducted on July 11. MOST would offer students scholarships up to 100% in one-year classroom programme and up to 25% in residential/various programmes of Motion Education.