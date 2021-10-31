Data | Unaccompanied minors apprehended at the US-Mexico border climb to a ten-year high in 2020

About 2,500 of the 1.7 million migrants who illegally tried to enter U.S. between October 2020 and September 2021 were Indians

Close to 1.7 million migrants tried to illegally enter the U.S. between October 2020 and September 2021, the highest recorded figure for any 12-month period since 1960. Close to 0.15 million of them were unaccompanied minors, the highest since 2010. Close to 27% of the individuals who were caught trying to illegally enter the U.S. were apprehended more than once this year. About 2,500 of the 1.7 million were Indians.

Illegal entry attempts

The graph shows the number of migrants encountered by the U.S. Border Patrol each year across the U.S.-Mexico border. The 1.7 million migrants encountered in FY21 (October 2020-September 2021) was the highest-ever for any year since at least 1960, when the government started collecting such data.

Before 2021, the highest number of migrants encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border was 1.6 million in 2000. In the past decade, such encounters never crossed the one-million mark.

Indians among migrants

The graph shows the number of migrants of Indian origin encountered by the U.S. Border Patrol each year across the U.S.-Mexico border.

After peaking at around 9,000 at 2018, the numbers dropped significantly only to increase again in the latest year.

Unaccompanied children

The graph shows the number of unaccompanied children apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol at the Mexican border. Close to 0.15 million children were apprehended in FY21, the highest since 2010.

Recidivism rate peaks

The share of individuals who were apprehended more than once (recidivism rate) by the Border Patrol reached a peak in FY21.

About 27% of the individuals apprehended in FY21 were repeat offenders.

Source: United States Border Patrol Southwest Border Sectors Total Encounters By Fiscal Year (Oct. 1st through Sept. 30th)

