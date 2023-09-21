HamberMenu
TVS Motor announces e-Racing Championship for 2-wheelers

September 21, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
TVS Motor Company Managing Director Sudarshan Venu is seen with Apache RTE Race Motorcycle

TVS Motor Company Managing Director Sudarshan Venu is seen with Apache RTE Race Motorcycle

TVS Motor Company Ltd. (TVSM) has developed an electric race motorbike, the TVS Apache RTE (Racing Throttle Electric), that would take part in the electric two-wheeler racing championship to be held on September 29 at Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship.

On Thursday, TVSM announced the launch of India’s first-ever electric two-wheeler racing championship in which eight riders will take part. Besides, TVSM also became the first Indian manufacturer to foray into the world of EV moto racing, it said in a statement.

With a growing uptick in the adoption of EVs globally, TVSM has taken a bold leap with the foray of TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC). It is an exclusive format for racing on the electric TVS Apache RTE race motorcycles that have been developed solely for the championship.

“Many of the technologies that we pioneered in our racing machines have made way to our production vehicles, giving shape to our ‘track to road’ philosophy,” said the company’s MD Sudarshan Venu.

“With the TVS Racing e-OMC, we take a monumental step into redefining the future of racing,” said Head Business – Premium, Vimal Sumbly.

