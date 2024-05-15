Sunshine Creche plans to add 50 new centres in FY25

Sunshine Creche, a childcare solutions provider, as part of its expansion plans has announced to establish 50 additional centers across the country in the current financial year.

“These new centres will serve as beacons of excellence in childcare services, a testament to our dedication and the growing recognition of the role of quality childcare solutions in today’s fast-paced corporate landscape,” the company said in a statement.

The company during FY24 the number of centres grew by 40%. “It was a substantial expansion from the preceding year,” the company said adding during Covid operations were impacted severely.

The company said it had expanded its footprint, both in terms of centres and geographical presence within India by being available in 17 cities across the country today.

“This strategic expansion ensures that more companies have access to our exceptional childcare facilities, fostering a conducive environment for children’s holistic development,” it said.

During the year, the company added new clients which include Aeroflex in Mumbai, TSPCB in Hyderabad, PNB in Delhi, IOCL in Chennai, SKF in Bangalore, and SBI in Delhi among others.

Saloni Verma, Chairperson, Sunshine Creche, said “Our success is the testament of our clients trust on our services. We are also happy to see the rise in new clients, which shows the indispensable role of childcare solutions in the corporate world.”

“As organisations recognise the pivotal importance of supporting working parents, Sunshine Creche emerges as the go-to partner, providing comprehensive childcare solutions that enable employees to focus on their professional responsibilities with peace of mind,” she added.