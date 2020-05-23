Business

SRM Tech names Anand Kashyap CEO

SRM Technologies, a part of SRM Group, has appointed Anand Kashyap as its chief executive officer. As CEO, he will lead all strategic and growth initiatives at SRM Tech and its subsidiaries, including TechTrendsIT and GTSSMinds.

As part of the strategic roadmap, SRM Technologies would ‘strive to be an indispensable partner for companies as they reshape their business in the digital era, using its framework of Envision-Enhance-Empower-Enable’, with special focus on North America, Asia-Pacific and Japan, the company said in a statement. An IT industry veteran of 20 years, he has held leadership roles at Dell Services and Wipro Tech.

