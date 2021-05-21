Business

Sandu Pharma chairman passes away

Bhaskarrao Govind Sandu, the chairman of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd, passed away on May 21, the company said in a filing to BSE. He was 84.

Active in the Ayurvedic pharma industry for more than six decades, he was chairman of the 120-year-old Ayurvedic company for 20 years.

Known for his contribution to the Ayurvedic pharma industry, Mr. Sandu spearheaded Sandu Pharmaceuticals’ multifold growth. During his tenure, the company ventured overseas.

A graduate in Commerce from Podar College in Mumbai, he was a student of the first batch at Jamanalal Bajaj Institute of Management, Mumbai.

“Under his leadership the company began setting up a huge factory in Goa and was listed on the BSE. Both these achievements proved milestones in the life of the company,” the company said in a statement.

