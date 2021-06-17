Natco Pharma reported a 43% decline in consolidated net profit for Q4 to ₹53 crore on the back of lower revenue in the base business. Total income dropped 25% to ₹359.7 crore. For FY21, the net profit slid 3.4% to ₹442.4 crore, while total revenue rose 6.6% to ₹2,155.7 crore (₹2,022.4 crore). Natco Pharma said it was able to sustain revenue during the year despite significant negative impact of the pandemic on the base business. The company said strong growth is expected in the current fiscal due to multiple high value product launches in the U.S, rebound in domestic India business with new products and contribution from Crop Health division.
Natco net declines 43% on lower revenue
HYDERABAD ,
June 17, 2021 22:52 IST
