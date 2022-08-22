McLaren Automotive announces India entry

First showroom to open in Mumbai in October

First showroom to open in Mumbai in October

British luxury supercar maker McLaren Automotive said it will enter the Indian market, its 41st global territory, with the scheduled opening of its first retail outlet of the country in Mumbai in October.

The company will offer models including the Everyday McLaren GT and high-performance hybrid - the Artura.

The core supercar range also includes the 720S coming in Coupe and Spider variants, along with the 765LT Coupe and Spider as the latest addition to the LT product family.

The company has appointed Infinity Cars as its first official dealer in India. Infinity Cars will operate the McLaren retail business under the McLaren Mumbai name.

“India remains an important market where our fans and select clientele can enjoy the best of McLaren in Mumbai. Looking ahead, we will shortly welcome the Artura to India, the all-new high-performance hybrid supercar,” said Paul Harris, Managing Director – APAC and China, McLaren Automotive.