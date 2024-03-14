GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets trade lower in early trade on fresh foreign fund outflows

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 264.7 points to 72,497.19, while the Nifty declined 80.2 points to 21,917.50

March 14, 2024 10:17 am | Updated 10:17 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Equity benchmark indices extended their previous day's bearish trend and declined in the early trade on Thursday amid heavy foreign fund outflows and mixed trends from the global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 264.7 points to 72,497.19, while the Nifty declined 80.2 points to 21,917.50.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Titan, and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and Nestle were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹4,595.06 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai traded in the green while Tokyo and Hong Kong quoted lower.

The U.S. markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday.

The BSE benchmark index tanked 906.07 points, or 1.23%, to settle at 72,761.89 on Wednesday. The Nifty plummeted 338 points, or 1.51%, to 21,997.70.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.20% to $84.20 a barrel.

Related Topics

financial markets / foreign exchange market / market and exchange

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.