Manali Petro Q2 net jumps to ₹120 crore

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. (MPL), part of AM International, Singapore, has posted a more than sixfold increase in standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September to ₹120 crore from ₹18 crore.

Revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹404 crore from ₹195 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“We expect to maintain a similar performance in the coming period, subject to imports into India, which have remained subdued for more than a year due to global market conditions,” said managing director Ravi.