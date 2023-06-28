HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jindal Steel, Hindalco among bidders for commercial coal mines

June 28, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Reuters

India has received bids from 22 companies, including Jindal Steel and Power and Hindalco Industries, for the commercial extraction of coal from 18 thermal and coking coal mines, the Ministry of Coal said on Wednesday.

Most of the mines have reserves of thermal coal used in power generation, while one has the variety used in the process of making steel. Half of the mines are fully explored and the others partially, the ministry said in a statement.

The total capacity of the fully explored mines is 47.8 million tonnes per year.

The other bidders include Sunflag Iron and Steel, miner NLC India, the mining unit of power company NTPC , and cement and ready-mix concrete company Nuvoco Vistas.

The government wants private players to boost coal production in the country as power demand surges. State-run Coal India dominates coal mining in the country.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.