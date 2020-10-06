Indian Bank unveils programme for MSME entrepreneurs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday launched ‘MSME Prerana,’ an online business- mentoring programme for MSMEs, at the Indian Bank’s Corporate Centre.

This initiative is meant for empowering MSME entrepreneurs through skill development and capacity-building workshops in the local language.

The programme will be undertaken in collaboration with a firm that designs entrepreneurial development programmes in vernacular using online, web-based interactive sessions and case studies, said the bank in a statement.

Spread over 12 sessions, ‘MSME Prerana’ programme enables MSME entrepreneurs to acquire expertise in handling finance and managerial skills, capacity to handle crises in business, understand the dynamics credit rating and risk management.

The first two programmes will be in Tamil for the Coimbatore clusters of the Indian Bank, then it will be scaled up across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Gujarati, the statement said.

In her speech, the FM said that Indian Bank had taken an out-of-the-box initiative in launching MSME Prerana, which will handhold the entrepreneurs through a mentoring programme. This novel initiative shall further inspire others in the banking sector to adopt similar measures.