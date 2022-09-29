Gulf Oil unveils special range of EV fluids

Gulf Oil is well-poised to play a role in 3-wheeler, 4-wheeler and Bus EV category, says Gulf Oil India MD

Gulf Oil is well-poised to play a role in 3-wheeler, 4-wheeler and Bus EV category, says Gulf Oil India MD

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., a Hinduja Group company, in an exclusive partnership with Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (PVPL) and Switch Mobility, has introduced a special range of EV fluids to improve the efficiency and performance of their respective EVs.

Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, said, “With each OEM tie-up, Gulf Oil is well-poised to play a role in 3-wheeler, 4-wheeler and Bus EV category. Now Piaggio Vehicles and Switch Mobility customers can avail our top-of-the-line products and experience enhanced output from their respective electric vehicles.”

Chairman Sanjay Hinduja said, “As the automotive industry adds a new chapter with electric mobility, being the leading technology player in the lubricant space, it is our responsibility to drive the industry, and to develop segment leading products to support the EV sector.”

“Acceptance of our products by marquee players like Piaggio Vehicles and Switch Mobility further augments our commitment to develop cutting edge products for the EV sector,” he added.