Eaton India begins testing EV chargers for passenger vehicles

April 02, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Chennai

N Anand
Eaton India MD Electrical Sector, I. Syed Sajjadh Ali says the company is ‘ahead of the curve’ on digital transformation and energy transition

Eaton India MD Electrical Sector, I. Syed Sajjadh Ali says the company is ‘ahead of the curve’ on digital transformation and energy transition | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Eaton India has begun producing electric vehicle chargers at its Puducherry plant, said the company’s MD Electrical Sector, I. Syed Sajjadh Ali. This follows Eaton’s ₹100 crore expansion cum diversification plan.

“As the industry moves towards digital transformation and energy transition, we thought of adopting it to stay ahead of the curve,” Mr. Ali said.

The company has begun making EV chargers of 30 and 60 kv for passenger vehicles. The prototypes are being evaluated at the company’s Technical Testing Centre in Pune and will be rolled this year. Eaton also plans to make EV chargers of 120 and 240 kv for buses and trucks.

The Puducherry based power management company produces a range of low and medium range voltage switch and fuse gears, contractors, and AC chargers.

Mr. Ali said Eaton is aligning to serve customers in the industrial, residential, utilities, infrastructure sectors; data centres and Original Equipment Manufacturers, and that it has begun offering Internet of Things enabled products in power quality and distribution.

Confident of achieving net zero by 2030, Mr. Ali said the company has already achieved net zero in water discharge and in disposal of hazardous waste.

In CY23, Eaton posted a revenue of $141 million, of which 30% came from exports. It hopes to touch $175 million in CY24.

“Our short term plans are on track. Our long term plan is to triple our turnover to $600 million in 10 years and turn the Puducherry plant into a ‘Lighthouse Plant,” Mr. Ali said.

