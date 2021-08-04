Don’t fall prey to fraudsters, RBI cautions public

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cautioned members of the general public not to fall prey to fictitious offers of buying/selling of old banknotes and coins.
“It has come to the notice of RBI that certain elements are fraudulently using the name/ logo of RBI and seeking charges/ commission/ tax from public, in transactions related to buying and selling of old banknotes and coins through various online/ offline platforms,” the RBI in a press release.
“It is clarified that RBI does not deal in such matters and never seeks charges/ commissions of any sort. RBI has also not authorised any institution/ firm/ person to collect charges/ commission on its behalf in such transactions,” the regulator said.
It has advised people to stay away from elements using its name to extract money through such fictitious/fraudulent offers.