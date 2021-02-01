Budget 2021

Watch | Highlights of Union Budget 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021-2022 in the Lok Sabha. For the first time, Ms. Sitharaman presented a paperless Budget. Significant announcements included a slew of hikes in customs duty to benefit Make in India, proposal to disinvest two more PSBs and a general insurance company, and numerous infrastructure pledges to poll-bound States. Fiscal deficit stands at 9.5% of the GDP, and is estimated to be 6.8% in 2021-22. Personal income tax slabs remain as is.  Here are some of the key highlights from Union Budget 2021.

