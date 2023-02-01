Budget 2023 | PAN will be used as common identifier for all digital systems of government agencies: FM Sitharaman

February 01, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

The Permanent Account Number (PAN) will be used as a common business identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies. This will facilitate ease of doing business and will be implemented with a legal mandate, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Speaking during the presentation of the Union Budget 2023, Ms. Sitharaman said, “A system of unified filing processes will be set up so that agencies can get data from a common portal as per the choice of those filing returns.”

She also said Aadhar and Digilocker will be used as common identifiers.

The Income Tax department on December 24, 2022, also issued an advisory that those permanent account numbers (PAN) which are not linked with Aadhaar by the end of March next year will be rendered “inoperative”.

While Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India to a resident of India, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the IT Department to a person, firm or entity.

Digilocker is an initiative under the Digital India programme by the government where citizens can get authentic documents/certificates in digital format from the original issuers of these certificates. It aims at eliminating or minimizing the use of physical documents and will enhance the effectiveness of service delivery, making these hassle free and friendly for the citizens.

Ms. Sitharaman presented her fifth Union Budget on February 1, for the year 2023-24. She said that the Budget proposals for this financial year rest on inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power, and the financial sector.