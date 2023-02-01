ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2023 | No separate mention of disinvestment proceeds

February 01, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - New Delhi

As per the 2023-24 Budget document, the revised estimate for miscellaneous capital receipts for the current fiscal has been pegged at ₹60,000 crore, lower than the ₹65,000 crore projected in Budget estimates for 2022-23

PTI

IDBI Bank is on the government’s list for privatisation. Image for representation | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

The Budget for 2023-24 has not separately mentioned the amount that the government plans to raise from disinvestment or privatisation of state-owned companies.

Earlier, proceeds from disinvestment were shown separately as part of the miscellaneous receipts in the Capital Receipts Budget.

For the next fiscal beginning April 1, the miscellaneous capital receipts have been pegged at ₹61,000 crore.

Union Budget 2023-24 Highlights | Income tax rebate limit increased to ₹7 lakh; Railways accorded highest-ever capital outlay

As per the DIPAM website, the government has so far mopped up over ₹31,100 crore by way of minority stake sale in CPSEs, as against the full-year Budget target of ₹65,000 crore.

For the next fiscal, companies like Shipping Corporation of India, NMDC Steel Ltd, BEML, HLL Lifecare, Container Corporation of India and Vizag Steel, besides IDBI Bank, are in the government's list for privatisation.

This fiscal (2022-23) is the fourth year in a row that the government has missed the budgeted disinvestment target.

