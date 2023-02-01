ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2023 | Govt announces new airports, helipads, water aero drones, advanced landing grounds to boost air connectivity

February 01, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the announcement on February 1 during Budget speech

ANI

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

During the Union Budget speech in the House, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced that 50 additional airports, helipads, water aero drones, and advanced landing grounds will be revived to improve regional air connectivity in the country.

"50 additional airports, helipads, water aero drones, and advanced landing grounds will be revived to improve regional air connectivity," informed Ms. Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.

Ms. Sitharaman started her Budget speech at 11 a.m., the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term. Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 is also presented in paperless form.

Support our reporting.
This year's Budget holds much significance as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024.

As per established tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Ministers of State Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad and Finance Secretary T. V. Somanathan called on President Droupadi Murmu.

This is the fifth budget presentation by Ms. Sitharaman.

The Budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with President's address, subsequently tabling the Economic Survey for 2022-23. The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year (2023-24) commenced on October 10.

The Economic Survey, tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday, noted India's GDP is expected to grow in the range of 6 to 6.8% in the coming financial year 2023-24. This is in comparison to the estimated 7% this fiscal and 8.7% in 2021-22.

