Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman’s sweeping proposals for rural development, health and education

The three prominent themes in Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s second Budget — Union Budget 2020 — are aspirational India, economic development for all and a caring society that is both humane and compassionate.

Under aspirational India, the Finance Minister focussed on rural development; wellness, water, sanitation and education and skills.

Rural development

This sector comprises agriculture, allied activities, irrigation and rural development.

About ₹2.83 lakh crore has been allocated

₹1.2 lakh crore for agriculture, allied activities, irrigation

₹1.23 lakh crore for rural development and panchayat raj

Wellness, water and sanitation

Mission Indradhanush and Intensified Mission Indradhanush have helped boost the routine immunisation coverage for 12 diseases with five new vaccines.

The government will launch a campaign to fight non-communicable diseases Jal Jeevan project for safe drinking water and Swachh Bharat Mission will be further strengthened to reduce diseases in the country The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be implemented in 1,000 more hospitals A new Open Defecation Free-plus scheme will be started to sustain the current ODF mission More schemes will be started for liquid and grey water management, solid waste management and source segmentation of waste The Finance Minister also proposes to expand Jan Aushadhi Kendra Health sector allocation - ₹69,000 crore Allocation for Swachh Bharat Mission - ₹12,300 crore Minister proposes piped water supply to all households with ₹3.6 lakh crore allocated to Jal Jeevan Mission ₹11,500 crore has been allocated to encourage augmenting local water, rain water harvesting in cities with over one million population.

Education and skills