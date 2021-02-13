Industry

ONGC profit dives 67% to ₹1,378 cr. as oil, gas slide

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Saturday reported over 67% fall in the December quarter net profit on the back of a drop in oil and gas prices.

Standalone net profit in October-December quarter at ₹1,378 crore was 67.4% lower than the net profit in the same quarter of the previous year, the company said in a statement here.

The company realised $43.9 on every barrel of crude oil it produced and sold in the third quarter of the current fiscal, down from $58.24 a barrel it had realised in the same period a year back.

Government-mandated gas price dropped to $1.79 per million British thermal unit from $3.23 per mmBtu rate it got in October-December 2019. Turnover was down 28% at ₹17,024 crore.

The company board, at its meeting, approved an interim dividend of 35%.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2021 11:40:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/ongc-profit-dives-67-to-1378-cr-as-oil-gas-slide/article33832156.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY