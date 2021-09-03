Industry

Norway fund exits ONGC due to South Sudan

Representational image   | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

Norway’s $1.4-trillion wealth fund has excluded Oil and Natural Gas Corp. from its portfolio due to concerns over the firm’s business in South Sudan, the fund said in a statement. Exclusions are based on advice from the fund’s ethics watchdog.

The Council on Ethics’ concern was over ONGC’s participation in two joint ventures in South Sudan, a country where violent clashes continue even after the end of a civil war in 2018. “ONGC ... has accepted a risk of contributing to serious abuse committed to enable oil production in the country,” it said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2021 10:50:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/norway-fund-exits-ongc-due-to-south-sudan/article36280829.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY