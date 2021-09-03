Norway fund exits ONGC due to South Sudan

Norway’s $1.4-trillion wealth fund has excluded Oil and Natural Gas Corp. from its portfolio due to concerns over the firm’s business in South Sudan, the fund said in a statement. Exclusions are based on advice from the fund’s ethics watchdog.

The Council on Ethics’ concern was over ONGC’s participation in two joint ventures in South Sudan, a country where violent clashes continue even after the end of a civil war in 2018. “ONGC ... has accepted a risk of contributing to serious abuse committed to enable oil production in the country,” it said.