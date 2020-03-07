Maximum investment in Yes Bank will be ₹10,000 crore, says SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar

State Bank of India, which can pick up a maximum 49% stake in troubled lender Yes Bank, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s draft reconstruction scheme, sees a maximum investment of ₹10,000 crore in the bank, its chairman Rajnish Kumar has said.

“We have received draft scheme of reconstruction for Yes Bank. Our investment and legal team is doing due diligence,” Mr Kumar said in a press conference.

RBI on Friday announced a draft plan that put the authorised capital for the reconstructed bank at ₹5,000 crore with 2,400 crore equity shares of ₹2 each, aggregating to ₹4,800 crore. SBI will have to infuse ₹2,450 crore to pick up 49% stake.

“Don’t believe that our contribution toward Yes Bank will exceed ₹10,000 crore,” Mr Kumar said, adding many potential investors, both domestic and foreign, had shown interest for picking up stake.

The draft scheme was announced after Yes Bank was put under moratorium till April 7 with deposit withdrawals capped at ₹50,000.