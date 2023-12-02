HamberMenu
India’s tea production rises by more than 12% in October

December 02, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI

India’s tea production increased by 12.06% to 182.84 million kilograms (kg) in October as compared to 163.15 million kg in the corresponding month last year.

According to Tea Board data, production of the crop in West Bengal rose to 54.98 million kg in October, as against 49.75 million kg in the same period last year.

Assam, the country’s largest tea-producing state, also registered a higher crop at 104.26 million kg in October. The state produced 90.72 million kg of tea in October 2022.

In south India, production was marginally lower at 18.89 million kg in October, as against 18.92 million kg in the same month of the previous calendar year.

Category-wise, production of the CTC variety touched 167.72 million kg in October 2023, whereas that of orthodox tea was 12.98 million kg across both north and south India.

Green tea production was at 2.14 million kg, the data said. Production by small tea growers stood higher at 95.24 million kg in October 2023 across the country, compared to 78.19 million kg in October 2022.

