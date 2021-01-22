Industry

GM says Maharashtra’s move will hurt investments

Maharashtra’s move to block General Motors (GM) from shutting a plant and exiting the country defies the State’s business-friendly image and sends a “concerning message” to potential future investors, the U.S. automaker said on Friday.

GM’s comments came after authorities in Maharashtra earlier this week rejected the its application to cease operations at its plant in the State amid protests by workers who demanded GM continue production or keep them on the payroll indefinitely, according to local media.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2021 11:08:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/gm-says-maharashtras-move-will-hurt-investments/article33638245.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY