Elgi to tap opportunities in European Union

Air compressor manufacturer Elgi Equipments will strengthen its presence in the European Union to tap opportunities in that market, according to Jairam Varadaraj, managing director of Elgi. Showcasing the company’s new range of air compressor series at ComVac, Hannover Messe, Mr. Varadaraj told presspersons here over video conferencing that Elgi is present in Italy and France in Europe. Elgi is identifying key countries in Europe to expand its footprint and is building a team to focus on that market. Initially, the expansion will be through distribution network. The firm is looking at both organic and inorganic growth in the EU.

Internally, it was also prepared to make the investment opportunities needed. The global oil free air compressor market is estimated to be $3 billion.