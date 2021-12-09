Industry

‘Cybersecurity a key concern with CBDC’

Shaktikanta Das   | Photo Credit: PTI

As the RBI moves ahead for unveiling of the central bank digital currency (CBDC), Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday marked out cybersecurity and digital frauds as the main challenges in the new system.

“Main concern comes from the angle of cybersecurity and possibility of digital frauds. We have to be very careful about that,” Mr. Das told reporters in the post-policy interaction.

Mr. Das recalled that a few years ago, there were concerns with fake currency and similar aspects could play out with the launch of the CBDC.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2021 5:37:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/cybersecurity-a-key-concern-with-cbdc/article37905204.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY