GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Been receiving notices from ED and other agencies, says Paytm parent

February 14, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
A worker adjusts a hoarding of Paytm, a digital payments firm, in Ahmedabad, India.

A worker adjusts a hoarding of Paytm, a digital payments firm, in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo Credit: AMIT DAVE

Amid reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on Wednesday filed cases against Paytm for alleged FEMA violations, One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of Paytm, neither confirmed nor denied the reports and told stock exchanges that the company, its subsidiaries and its associate, Paytm Payments Bank Limited, have over time been receiving notices from various authorities including the ED.

In a clarification to the exchanges, the company said that besides notices it has received requests for information, documents and explanations from the authorities, including ED, with respect to customers that may have done business with the respective entities. It added that it has provided the required information, documents and explanations to the authorities.

“The Company and its associate have continued to provide such information, documents and explanations to the authorities as is being required by them,” it said in a filing with the exchanges.

“We would also like to clarify that our associate Paytm Payments Bank Limited does not undertake Outward Foreign Remittance. We have always made and will continue to make disclosures with our obligations under the SEBI Regulations, 2015,” it added.

The price of the company’s stock continued its fall in the exchanges. It fell 9.99% to ₹342.35 on the BSE.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.