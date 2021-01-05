Audi introduces latest version of A4

The new Audi A4, in its fifth generation, boasts a new design and a more powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 190 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque, the company said.

German luxury car manufacturer Audi on January 5 introduced the latest version of Audi A4 sedan in India at a price starting ₹42,34,000 ex-showroom India.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The car is equipped with the latest technology and sets a benchmark with the features on offer. The mid-size luxury sedan segment is competitive and we are confident that the new Audi A4 will be a game-changer in the arena.”

Mr. Dhillon said the company will introduce more products in 2021. “With a well established petrol strategy in place, we are now geared to kick-off our EV strategy in India,” he said.

He said the company is gearing up for the introduction of Audi e-tron.