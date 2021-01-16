Industry

ATF prices raised for fourth time in 2 months

Jet fuel, or ATF, price on Saturday was hiked by 3% — the fourth increase in two months — on firming international oil prices, while petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged after hitting new highs.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was raised by ₹1,512.38 per kilolitre (kl), or 2.96%, to ₹52,491.16 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the fourth increase in price since December 1. Rates had gone up by 7.6% (₹3,288.38 per kl) on December 1, by 6.3% (₹2,941.5 per kl) on December 16 and by ₹1,817.62 (3.69%) on January 1.

The increase in ATF price, which makes for close to 40% of the running cost of an airline, will put additional burden on airlines that have been struggling to return to normal business after COVID-19 lockdown had halted their operations.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2021 10:27:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/atf-prices-raised-for-fourth-time-in-2-months/article33589646.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY