ATF prices raised for fourth time in 2 months

Jet fuel, or ATF, price on Saturday was hiked by 3% — the fourth increase in two months — on firming international oil prices, while petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged after hitting new highs.
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was raised by ₹1,512.38 per kilolitre (kl), or 2.96%, to ₹52,491.16 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
This is the fourth increase in price since December 1. Rates had gone up by 7.6% (₹3,288.38 per kl) on December 1, by 6.3% (₹2,941.5 per kl) on December 16 and by ₹1,817.62 (3.69%) on January 1.
The increase in ATF price, which makes for close to 40% of the running cost of an airline, will put additional burden on airlines that have been struggling to return to normal business after COVID-19 lockdown had halted their operations.
