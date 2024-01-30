January 30, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

In this narrative of refined choices, Purva Land stands rooted as a plotted development real estate brand that offers an unmatched living experience within theme-based communities and high-quality infrastructure.

About Purva Land

Established in 2021 as a division of Puravankara, Purva Land currently has 5 ongoing projects, with 8 upcoming launches, encompassing a development spread over 2.2 million sq.ft. Additionally, it manages a land bank exceeding 10 million sq.ft., catering to over 2000 happy families.

Purva Land’s vision extends beyond mere land ownership. Aspiring to become India’s exclusive aspirational plotted brand, it prioritises the enduring benefits of land investments. Beyond this, the hallmark lies in crafting theme-based communities, transcending the conventional land purchase into a realm of curated experiences. Tailored projects centred around specific themes resonate with diverse lifestyle preferences, offering distinctive living experiences.

One remarkable commitment to fostering community-wide wellness is exemplified by Purva Soukhyam. Nestled in Guduvancheri, a southwest suburb of Chennai, this property seamlessly embodies a lifestyle that’s synonymous with wellness and luxury.

Guduvancheri - The Ideal Setting

Guduvancheri has experienced remarkable growth, offering effortless connectivity to Chennai’s dynamic city life. Extending the ideal blend of modernity and serenity, this suburb takes centre stage in complementing the vision of Purva Soukhyam. Here’s how -

Positioned on NH 32 with the Chennai International Airport just 40 minutes away, Guduvancheri offers unmatched connectivity. The railway station and the upcoming Kilambakkam Bus Terminus enhance accessibility, connecting residents to key areas like Grand Southern Trunk Road, Vandalur, Oragadam, and OMR. Educational Excellence: A holistic lifestyle where you can offer the best education to your children is possible here with esteemed institutions like SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Crescent School, Government Higher Secondary School, Vellore Institute of Technology, and more nearby.

Guduvancheri has also grown to be a hotspot for real estate investment with its proximity to local and global corporations. Some of them include ZOHO, MEPZ Special Economic Zone, SIPCOT Industrial Park which is home to MNCs like Tata Consultancy Services, Newgen Software Technologies, Hexaware Technologies, Cognizant Technology Solutions, etc, Mahindra World City where companies like BMW, Freight Systems, Infosys, Timken, etc. operate, and more. Health & Well-Being: Today, the priority for quality healthcare and easy access to it is paramount. Mirroring this need, the area offers easy access to top-notch hospitals like K.R. Hospital, SRM General Hospital, Sri Venkateshwara Hospital, etc, ensuring residents feel safe and cared for.

The growing market valuation of plots in Guduvancheri proves its appeal. World-class facilities, seamless connectivity, and a diverse range of amenities make this hotspot ideal for a well-rounded living experience. Elevating the appeal of Guduvancheri, Purva Soukhyam adds immense value to this thriving destination.

Purva Soukhyam - The Largest Plotted Development in Chennai

Being a part of a 120-acre development with 2,200 residential plots, Purva Soukhyam is the largest plotted development in Chennai, offering plots ranging from 435 sq. ft. to 5,082 sq. ft. With elegant row house plots and expansive estate plots, this becomes a canvas to design a dream abode within a quality-centric space. This is a plotted development that moves away from the conventional sense of owning a plot and delivers an elevated lifestyle.

Prioritising Community-Wide Wellness

In today’s fast-paced world, focusing on a lifestyle of wellness is key. Nurturing physical well-being as well as finding a balance between mental and emotional well-being empowers individuals to make conscious choices that contribute to longevity, increased energy levels, and resilience against stress. In essence, embracing a lifestyle centred on wellness is an investment in long-term health, happiness, and a more vibrant and enriched existence.

Purva Soukhyam introduces the theme of community-wide wellness with vast central green spaces. The commitment to wellness goes beyond mere aesthetics, it resonates through every aspect of the project, with every step you take.

Reflecting the dedication to wellness, Purva Soukhyam promises a complete and balanced living experience. Each plot has its own tale to tell, and every amenity contributes to making life here fulfilling. Purva Soukhyam is designed to support the well-being of residents in body, mind, and community, creating a space that feels like home in every sense.

A part of this promise is fulfilled through an array of best-in-class amenities and a 30,000 sq.ft. clubhouse. The swimming pool, yoga deck, gym, cricket practice pitch, multi-activity maidan, etc help improve your physical and mental well-being. Keeping your body physically active by partaking in these activities takes you one step closer to better well-being. Apart from these, amenities like a floral garden, aroma garden, stargazing mound, and more, help mindful rejuvenation and seamlessly craft an enriched living experience.

In the heart of Guduvancheri lies this living, breathing organism with pockets of gardens, offering a soothing, serene ambience to your everyday life. Here, the essence of wellness is mirrored in every aspect, from the fundamental design to the carefully curated amenities.

In Closing

Purva Soukhyam, the largest plotted development in Guduvancheri, is your ticket to a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle, where every plot is a pathway to holistic living, embraced by nature. The luxury collection of row house plots and estate plots allows you to take your pick and be the architect of your exclusive lifestyle. With amenities ranging from a serene and well-maintained park for relaxation and leisure activities to other 35+ amenities that suit all ages, a lifestyle of abundance awaits you here.

Explore Purva Soukhyam, located 10 minutes from GST Road at Guduvancheri and in proximity to Grand Southern Trunk Road, for a life of harmony and happiness.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”