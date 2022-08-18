Appriffy is writing History in the Tech Hiring Industry

Appriffy, the prominent Digital IT Hub and marketplace, is creating History in the Tech Hiring Industry!

Appriffy is a Bangalore-based startup that assists individuals, startups, and major companies to construct world-class tech products. They are a reliable and respectable online employment generator platform. One can hire highly-proficient and skilled software developers at Appriffy from the comfort of their home.

The professionals can be hired On-Hourly and On-Demand Basis. The name ‘Appriffy’ signifies ‘amplifies the value of tech hiring”, which is the primary service that this tech company provides.

How Is Appriffy Creating History In The Tech Hiring Industry?

Unemployment is inevitably one of the major issues in the Indian economy for the past few years. Especially after the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, people lost their jobs in a matter of time. The exponential population growth, lack of support, and inadequate economic planning are some of the critical reasons why India is facing unemployment issues.

However, various Tech-based startups, such as Appriffy itself have been a holy grail to the tech hiring industry. Appriffy is a resourceful online platform that has solidified numerous employment opportunities for tech professionals in India. They are hiring hundreds of developers and have generated million dollars in revenue in the past year. Bigger contracts are on the way from MNCs to kick start their further expansion and growth!

As of 2022, several companies like Infogain, Robosoft Technologies, LG, Smartapp, Bluesis, 21 North Europe Assistance, ConfirmU, ClickNDeliver, etc have hired developers from Appriffy. Appriffy provides trained, cost-competitive software developers that help enhance operations development and meet the company’s requirements by the end of the year. The developers at Appriffy are productive, driven, and smart.

How Muzafar Hussain’s Appriffy Is Revolutionising The Indian Tech Hiring System?

Muzafar Hussain, the Founder and CEO of Appriffy believes in taking up challenges. He is on his way to revolutionising the tech hiring Industry of India.

“My passion of wanting to do something about the unemployment problem in our country by generating gainful employment motivated me to launch Appriffy,” he says. “My goal is to be an inspiration for developers worldwide to dream about improving their economic status by working on projects that give them many times more remuneration than they are presently earning.”

He adds “After thorough research of the global talent supply market, I concluded that there is a huge demand for high-quality and expert software developers worldwide. I went on to build this marketplace where businesses can remotely hire expert software developers from the assured Indian market for successfully meeting their technology requirements.”

How Does Appriffy Differentiate Itself From Market Competition?

Appriffy is one such Indian tech platform that believes in eliminating the ever-growing concern of unemployment. They offer job opportunities to talented tech professionals and graduates. They are an ingenious team of tech developers, designers, and strategists that furnish end-to-end designing and creative product development services to leading multinational companies.

But, why should businesses hire software developers from Appriffy? The answer is simple. At Appriffy, degrees don’t hold much value - the skill does. Over the years, Appriffy has been recognised for delivering qualified software developers. They guarantee that their well-acclaimed global clients are provided with the best software developers from India.

The USP here is the scientific 3-step developer recruitment process. When a software developer applies for a position at Appriffy, they need to complete an AI-based Code Assessment Test. Once they clear this test, the candidate is interviewed by the experts at Appriffy. Next up, they are introduced to the client interview rounds, followed by the HR team meeting. As soon as the developer completes this recruitment procedure, they are sent an offer letter.

Further, Appriffy has a potentially simple vision to add value to other people and their products. With this vision, this tech company is adding value with creative products like Developers on-Hourly and On-Demand Basis. Appriffy’s talent pool consists of smart Graphic Designers, UI/UX designers & Developers, Android Developers, iOS Developers, PHP Developers, .NET Developers, and Chatbot Developers. Python Developers, React Native Developers, React JS Developers, Angular JS Developers, Node JS Developers, Game Developers, AI Developers, ML Developers, Blockchain Developers, Web Developers, ERP Developers, IOT Developers, and JavaScript Developers are also a part of their robust tech team.