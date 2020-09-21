My 1-year-old daughter needs an urgent liver transplant to survive. Help

"At an age where she should be learning how to walk and talk, my poor baby is on a hospital bed. I can see the terror in her eyes everytime she sees the big injections. Her loud cries fill up the silent hospital room and I can’t do anything to comfort her…” Jovilen sobbed, tears streaming down her face.

In a city far away from home, Jovilen and her husband have been fighting against all odds to save their daughter. Even though the young couple have done everything they can, their child’s health is only getting worse day-by-day. Now, baby Zianna’s life is hanging by a thread.

Fate has been brutal with Jovilen’s daughter ever since she was born. Only 1-year-old, Zianna has faced many hardships in life. When Zianna was just a few months old, her parents noticed the skin and the whites of her eyes looked yellow. She even started vomiting blood. Frantically, they rushed her to the hospital.

“Zianna was born a healthy baby. When she got sick, we never imagined it would escalate so quickly. We prepared ourselves to bravely face any challenge that comes across for Zianna’s sake. However, we failed horribly the second our daughter was screaming and crying in excruciating pain,” cried Jovilen.

The doctors found that Zianna was suffering from severe Jaundice. Her parents were immensely worried for their daughter’s health. To their dismay, jaundice was only the beginning of her prolonged battle between life and death.

Eventually, the doctors diagnosed Zianna with Biliary Atresia and hence, Zianna’s treatments began. Yet, it didn't help her much. At present, her condition has only deteriorated. Her body has become extremely fragile and she has lost weight drastically. She is in crucial pain and is constantly crying.

Only a liver transplant can save the little girl, but time is not her friend. Even though her mother is matched to be the donor, she can’t save her baby’s life. This is when Zianna’s parents finally broke down. It is because her treatment will cost them Rs. 16,50,000. To know that the transplant can save her life but not being able to pay for it put them in a very tough situation.

“The amount required to save my daughter is huge and she has very less time left. I cannot begin to express how helpless I feel. I barely earn enough to feed my family. How can I ever arrange so much money in only a few days,” sorrowfully expressed Zianna’s father.

The poor parents have done everything to raise funds for their daughter. They sold their precious possessions and borrowed money from friends. They did every menial, little task to collect money for their daughter. However, none of it proved sufficient.

The helpless parents of Zianna are in a dire need of financial assistance. This is their last chance to help their daughter. Kindly donate generously and help little Zianna have a healthy, happy future.

