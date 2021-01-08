Tennis

Zeel Desai in semifinals

Fourth seed Zeel Desai fought her way past Eliessa Vanlangendonck of Belgium 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Friday.

It was a revenge victory for Zeel over the sixth seed, as the Belgian had beaten fellow trainee at the Altevol Waske Academy, Vaidehi Chaudhari, in the first round.

In the semifinals, she will challenge top seed Darya Astakhova of Russia.

The results:

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Quarterfinals: Zeel Desai bt Eliessa Vanlangendonck (Bel) 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: Laetitia Pulchartova (Cze) & Zeel Desai bt Karen Marthiens & Alicia Martial (Fra) 6-3, 6-1.

