Levon Aronian escapes defeat

Trailing by a set, Levon Aronian missed a possible winning opportunity and then escaped defeat by perpetual checks against Teimour Radjabov in the drawn 42-move opening game of the second set of their title-clash in the $200,000 Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament.
Radjabov, who broke a string of three draws to win the fourth game of the first set on Saturday, had two rooks and a bishop against Aronian’s queen but could not find a way to escape perpetual checks.
Let off
On Saturday, Dubov won the first two games to move within a draw of taking the first set. But thereafter, Dubov continued to play as though he was facing a must-win situation, took too many chances and let Vachier bounce back to take the third and fourth games.
The results:
Final: Set Two, Game One: Levon Aronian (Arm) drew with Teimour Radjabov (Aze); Set One: Radjabov bt Aronian 2.5-1.5.
For third place: Set Two, Game One: Daniil Dubov (Rus) lost to Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra); Set One: Dubov drew with Vachier 2-2.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath