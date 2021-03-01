NBA | Lakers blow out Warriors

LeBron James scored 19 points and had plenty of time to sit back and enjoy the Los Angeles Lakers' 117-91 NBA victory over Golden State Warriors on Sunday.
James, playing in his 1,300th regular-season game, added six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocked shots in just 24 minutes on court.
He sat out all of the fourth quarter along with the rest of the starters from both teams as the Lakers closed out what had become a tough February with a dominant victory despite the continuing absence of star forward Anthony Davis.
The NBA champions, who lost five of their first six with Anthony sidelined, have now won two straight.
Also winning easily was Memphis Grizzlies, who trounced the slumping Houston Rockets 133-84.
There was plenty of drama in Boston, where Jayson Tatum drove for two baskets in the final 15 seconds to lead the Celtics to a 111-110 come-from-behind win over Washington Wizards.
Tatum scored 31 points and the Celtics withstood a 46-point performance from Washington's Bradley Beal to complete their first back-to-back wins since January.
The results: Timberwolves 99 lost to Suns 118; Pistons 90 lost to Knicks 109; Heat 109 bt Hawks 99; Kings 126 lost to Hornets 127.
Rockets 84 lost to Grizzlies 133; Celtics 111 bt Wizards 110; Lakers 117 bt Warriors 91; Bucks 105 bt Clippers 100.
