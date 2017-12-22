Cricket

Rohit Sharma equals fastest century record in T20 internationals

Indian captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during his scintillating 35-ball century in the second Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in Indore on Friday.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during his scintillating 35-ball century in the second Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in Indore on Friday.   | Photo Credit: AP

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma on Friday equalled David Miller's record for the fastest century in the shortest format of the game. He scored a 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in the second T20 international in Indore.

David Miller had scored a century in 35 balls against Bangladesh in October this year.

