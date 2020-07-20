ICC postpones T20 World Cup to 2022; IPL likely to be played in UAE

International Cricket Council (ICC), on Monday, announced that the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October-November 2020 has been postponed to 2022.
Also read: IPL will only be staged abroad as a last resort: BCCI
“The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia 2020 has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the ICC said in a statement.
The T20 World Cup deferment will be clearing the decks for BCCI to reschdule its postponed Indian Premier League (IPL). Earlier, the IPL was indefinitely postponed due to coronavirus lockdown.
The T20 league is likely to be played in UAE from September 26.
In addition to this, the 2023 50-over World Cup in India was pushed from March-April to the November window to give more time for the qualification process.
Also read: Cricket | IPL cancellation will hit BCCI hard
“At today’s meeting of the IBC Board (the commercial subsidiary of the ICC), windows for the next three ICC men’s events were also agreed to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport the best possible opportunity over the next three years to recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19.”
(with inputs from PTI)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath