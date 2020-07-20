ICC postpones T20 World Cup to 2022; IPL likely to be played in UAE

International Cricket Council (ICC), on Monday, announced that the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October-November 2020 has been postponed to 2022.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia 2020 has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the ICC said in a statement.

The T20 World Cup deferment will be clearing the decks for BCCI to reschdule its postponed Indian Premier League (IPL). Earlier, the IPL was indefinitely postponed due to coronavirus lockdown.

The T20 league is likely to be played in UAE from September 26.

In addition to this, the 2023 50-over World Cup in India was pushed from March-April to the November window to give more time for the qualification process.

“At today’s meeting of the IBC Board (the commercial subsidiary of the ICC), windows for the next three ICC men’s events were also agreed to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport the best possible opportunity over the next three years to recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19.”

(with inputs from PTI)