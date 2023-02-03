Should the government put out a white paper on Ladakh? | The Hindu Parley podcast

February 03, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST

A report prepared for a security conference in Delhi set off a controversy by stating that India has lost access to 26 of 65 patrolling points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since the Galwan Valley clash in April 2020. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasised again that no territory has been ceded to China, while the Opposition has called for the government to clarify matters on the LAC.

Here we discuss whether the government should put out a white paper on Ladakh.

Guests: Satish Dua, former Corps Commander of the Kashmir based Chinar Corps, retired as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff; Manoj Joshi, Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation and author of Understanding the India-China Border: The Enduring Threat of War in the High Himalayas

Host: Suhasini Haidar

