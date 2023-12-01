Is the emerging global order bipolar? | The Hindu Parley podcast

December 01, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:08 am IST

The world has witnessed several disruptions in recent years. China’s phenomenal rise has unleashed a superpower competition between Washington and Beijing. Russia is challenging the post-World War security architecture in Europe through military means. In West Asia, Israel is engaged in a brutal war with Hamas. The world is also witnessing the rise of several middle powers such as India.

Is the emerging global order bipolar? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: General B.K. Sharma, Director General of the United Services Institution of India; Swaran Singh, Professor, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University

Host: Stanly Johny

