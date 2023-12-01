HamberMenu
Is the emerging global order bipolar? | The Hindu Parley podcast

December 01, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:08 am IST

Stanly Johny
Stanly Johny

The world has witnessed several disruptions in recent years. China’s phenomenal rise has unleashed a superpower competition between Washington and Beijing. Russia is challenging the post-World War security architecture in Europe through military means. In West Asia, Israel is engaged in a brutal war with Hamas. The world is also witnessing the rise of several middle powers such as India.

Is the emerging global order bipolar? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: General B.K. Sharma, Director General of the United Services Institution of India; Swaran Singh, Professor, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University

Host: Stanly Johny

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

