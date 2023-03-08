March 08, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

India slams Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal for raking up Kashmir at UNSC debate

India tore into Pakistan after its Foreign Minister raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a Security Council debate on women, peace and security, saying it is “unworthy” to even respond to such “malicious and false propaganda”. Responding to Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj on March 7 termed his statement as “baseless and politically motivated”. “Before I conclude, let me dismiss the frivolous, baseless and politically motivated remarks made by the delegate of Pakistan regarding the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

Amit Shah meets Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma

Home Minister Amit Shah on March 8 met a Tipra Motha delegation led by party supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma at the State guest house in Agartala. The meeting is also being attended by BJP president J.P. Nadda and Tripura’s newly sworn in Chief Minister Manik Saha. Mr. Debbarma, a descendant of the former ruling family of Tripura, had long been seeking a “constitutional solution” to demands by his party for a separate State of Tiprasa. The Tipra Motha recently won 13 seats in elections to the 60-member Tripura State Assembly.

Delhi excise policy case | ED summons Telangana CM’s daughter Kavitha

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned BRS MLC K. Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case on March 9. On Tuesday, the agency took into custody Hyderabad-based liquor businessman, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who allegedly represented the interests of Ms. Kavitha. During the questioning, it will confront her with the purported disclosures made by him. Reacting to the ED summons, Ms. Kavitha said that she would fully cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case.

Centre, Naga negotiators will have to come to an understanding, says Deputy CM

Nagaland’s newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton on March 8 said both the Centre and Naga negotiators will have to come to an understanding for the successful conclusion of the peace talks. Mr. Patton, while addressing a press conference here, claimed that the Centre was very serious about the peace talks and the state government under Neiphiu Rio’s leadership was also playing a major role as a facilitator.

India, Australia aim to boost economic, defence ties at first summit of PMs

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives in India on March 8 seeking to strengthen the new momentum in ties between the two countries through deeper trade, investment and defence relations. The three-day visit by PM Albanese, the first by an Australian Prime Minister since 2017, comes days ahead of a visit by Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, another member of the so-called Quad grouping that seeks to counter China’s growing domination in the Indo-Pacific region.

Australian PM visits Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on his first visit to India

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on March 8 visited the Sabarmati Ashram, after arriving in Ahmedabad on his first India visit. Mr. Albanese, who is on a four-day trip to India, was welcomed at the airport by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who also accompanied the visiting leader during the Ashram tour.

AAP alleges Manish Sisodia being kept with other criminals in Tihar Jail, authorities deny charge

The Aam Aadmi Party on March 8 expressed concerns over former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s “safety” inside the jail and alleged that he is being kept with other criminals, a charge denied by the prison authorities. AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Manish Sisodia is being kept with other criminals in the jail and has been refused “vipassana” cell. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that Mr. Sisodia has been kept with “dangerous” criminals in the jail and that the party leaders have been “worried about his safety”.

Bakhmut may fall into Russian hands ‘in coming days’: NATO chief

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned on March 8 that the devastated eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut may fall into Russian hands in the coming days following months of intense fighting. “What we see is that Russia is throwing more troops, more forces and what Russia lacks in quality they try to make up in quantity,” Stoltenberg said. “They have suffered big losses, but at the same time, we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days.” Russia’s Wagner mercenary group claimed on March 8 to have captured the eastern part of Bakhmut, the industrial town where fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has raged for months. The announcement came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that if Bakhmut fell, Moscow would gain an “open road” for offensives deeper into the country.

Taiwan suspects Chinese ships cut islands’ internet cables

For connecting to the outside world, the 14,000 residents of Matsu, one of Taiwan’s outlying islands closer to neighbouring China, rely on two submarine internet cables leading to Taiwan’s main island. The National Communications Commission, citing the island’s telecom service, blamed two Chinese ships for cutting the cables. It said a Chinese fishing vessel is suspected of severing the first cable some 50 kms out at sea. Six days later, on February 8, a Chinese cargo ship cut the second, NCC said. Taiwan’s government stopped short of calling it a deliberate act on the part of Beijing, and there was no direct evidence to show the Chinese ships were responsible.

Afghanistan world’s most repressive country for women: U.N.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the country has become the most repressive in the world for women and girls, deprived of many of their basic rights, the United Nations said on March 8. In a statement released on International Women’s Day, the U.N. mission said that Afghanistan’s new rulers have shown an almost “singular focus on imposing rules that leave most women and girls effectively trapped in their homes.” Despite initial promises of a more moderate stance, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since seizing power in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces were in the final weeks of their pullout from Afghanistan after two decades of war.

Finance Ministry imposes money laundering provisions on cryptocurrencies

The government has imposed money laundering provisions on cryptocurrencies or virtual assets as it looks to tighten oversight of digital assets. In a gazette notification, the Finance Ministry said the anti-money laundering legislation has been applied to crypto trading, safekeeping and related financial services. After this, Indian crypto exchanges will have to report suspicious activity to the Financial Intelligence Unit India (FIU-IND). The move is in line with the global trend of requiring digital-asset platforms to follow anti-money laundering standards similar to those followed by other regulated entities like banks or stock brokers.

Bumrah undergoes back surgery in NZ, likely to be out for six months

Struggling with a recurring back injury, premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has undergone a successful surgery in New Zealand’s Christchurch and is expected to be out of action for six months. According to BCCI sources, the surgery was conducted “successfully” by Dr Rowan Schouten, an orthopaedic surgeon specialising in the management of adult spinal conditions and hip replacement surgery. Bumrah is expected to be out of action for six months which would rule him out of the Asia Cup. His return, if everything goes according to the plan, is likely to be in the ODI World Cup in India in October-November, BCCI sources told PTI.