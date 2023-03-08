HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Australian PM visits Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on his first visit to India

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on a four-day trip to India

March 08, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, at the Sabarmati Ashram on March 8, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, at the Sabarmati Ashram on March 8, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on March 8 visited the Sabarmati Ashram, after arriving in Ahmedabad on his first India visit.

He landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in the city and headed straight to the Ashram, the former home of Mahatma Gandhi and a place linked with India's freedom struggle.

Mr. Albanese, who is on a four-day trip to India, was welcomed at the airport by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who also accompanied the visiting leader during the Ashram tour.

The Australian leader also attended a Holi programme later in the evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here at around 8 pm.

Both the Prime Ministers will watch the first day of the fourth cricket Test match between India and Australia beginning at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Related Topics

India-Australia

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.