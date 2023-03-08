HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP’s Manik Saha sworn in as Tripura CM for second term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda attended the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP-IPFT coalition government led by Manik Saha

March 08, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Manik Saha takes oath as the Tripura Chief Minister for the second time at a ceremony in Agartala on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Manik Saha takes oath as the Tripura Chief Minister for the second time at a ceremony in Agartala on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP’s Manik Saha was on March 8 sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tripura for second term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda attended the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP-led government.

Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy, Santana Chakma and Sushanta Chowdhury took oath as Tripura Ministers, in Agartala.

Tinku Roy, Bikash Debbarma, Sudhangshu Das and Sukla Charan Noatia take also took oath Ministers.

The Opposition Left and the Congress did not participate in the oath-taking ceremony to protest against post-poll violence in the northeastern State.

(With PTI/ANI inputs)

Related Topics

Tripura / state politics / Tripura Assembly elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.