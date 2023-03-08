BJP’s Manik Saha sworn in as Tripura CM for second term

March 08, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

BJP’s Manik Saha was on March 8 sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tripura for second term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda attended the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP-led government.

Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy, Santana Chakma and Sushanta Chowdhury took oath as Tripura Ministers, in Agartala.

Tinku Roy, Bikash Debbarma, Sudhangshu Das and Sukla Charan Noatia take also took oath Ministers.

The Opposition Left and the Congress did not participate in the oath-taking ceremony to protest against post-poll violence in the northeastern State.

(With PTI/ANI inputs)