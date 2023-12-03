December 03, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Assembly elections results 2023 | BJP sweeps Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Congress bags Telangana

The BJP tightened its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland with victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while the Congress was set to oust BRS from Telangana on December 3, with the three-one poll score setting the stage — and the mood — for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As votes were counted for elections to the four Assemblies, the leads and wins threw up a BJP-dominated electoral picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s imprint writ large. While the saffron party retained Madhya Pradesh with a projected decisive win, it wrested Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the Congress. The Congress won Telangana from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the upset in the southern State giving the grand old party at least something to celebrate.

INDIA bloc to meet in Delhi on December 6

Even as the Assembly election results to the four States are pouring in, the Congress on December 3 announced that the alliance partners of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc would meet on December 6. The meeting with take place at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nagaland bypoll | Ruling NDPP retains Tapi Assembly seat

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, which rules Nagaland in alliance with the BJP, won the by-election to the Tapi Assembly constituency in the Mon district on December 3. NDPP candidate Wangpang Konyak defeated Congress rival Wanglem Konyak by 5,333 votes. The former polled 10,053 votes while the latter managed 4,720.

Severe cyclonic storm Michaung likely to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh on December 5

The cyclonic storm Michaung over southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during forenoon of December 5 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, according to India Meteorological Department on December 3. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday for all government offices in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on December 4 in view of the cyclone.

Four from Manipur ‘kicked, dragged’ in Delhi; women ‘sexually assaulted’

A couple, their relative and a friend — all from Manipur — were “punched, kicked and dragged” in a street by a group of men in south-east Delhi’s Sunlight area, according to the police. The woman were allegedly sexually assaulted on November 30 night, a purported video of which also surfaced on social media.

Illegal to grant bail for limited period after concluding accused entitled to it pending trial: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has said when a court concludes that an accused is entitled to be enlarged on bail pending trial, then granting the relief only for a limited duration is “illegal” and such orders violate the right to liberty. The apex court, which was hearing a plea filed by a man facing prosecution for alleged offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, said such orders put an additional burden on the litigant as he was forced to file a fresh bail application for extension of the relief granted earlier.

Indian envoy visits Sri Lanka’s north, underscores India’s commitment to country

The Indian envoy here has visited Sri Lanka’s Northern Province to emphasise New Delhi’s abiding commitment to the development and well-being of the people of the country through enhanced development cooperation and expanded economic partnership. Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay has completed a three-day visit to the province, the Indian High Commission said in a statement on December 2. He was accompanied by senior diplomats of the High Commission on the visit from November 29 to December 1.

India’s emission intensity reduced by 33% between 2005 and 2019: Govt report

India reduced its GDP emission intensity by 33% between 2005 and 2019, achieving the target 11 years in advance, according to a government report. The report also said India’s GDP grew at a cumulative annual growth rate of 7% but its emissions rose by only 4% per year during this period, suggesting that the country has been successful in decoupling its economic growth from planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

Strong earthquake that sparked tsunami warning leaves 1 dead amid widespread panic in Philippines

A powerful earthquake that shook the southern Philippines killed at least one villager and injured several others as thousands scrambled out of their homes in panic and jammed roads to higher grounds after a tsunami warning was issued, officials said on December 3. A pregnant woman died after she, her husband and daughter were hit by a 4.5-metre concrete wall that collapsed in their neighbourhood as the ground shook and prompted them to flee from their house in Tagum city in Davao del Norte province, the city’s disaster-mitigation chief, Shieldon Isidoro, told The Associated Press.

Suspected bomb blast kills at least 4 Christian worshippers during Mass in southern Philippines

A powerful explosion believed to be caused by a bomb ripped through a Catholic Mass and killed at least four people and wounded dozens of others on December 3 in a predominantly Muslim city in the southern Philippines, officials said. The morning Mass was underway in a gymnasium at the state-run Mindanao State University in Marawi city when the explosion happened, causing panic among dozens of students and teachers and leaving the victims bloodied and sprawled on the ground, said Taha Mandangan, the security chief of the state-run campus.

Sharp decline in FDI into India from Cayman Islands, Cyprus during April-Sep

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India from Cayman Islands and Cyprus contracted significantly during April-September this fiscal as the overall inflows declined by 24%, according to the government data. FDI from Cayman Islands dipped 75% to USD 145 million during April-September from USD 582 million in the same period last fiscal, the data showed.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 | Bowlers set up Kerala’s win over Pondicherry; Tripura beats Mumbai

Kerala kept up its winning momentum in the 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy with a six-wicket win over Pondicherry at the Alur Cricket Stadium on December 3. Asked to bat first, Pondicherry could accumulate just 116, with medium pacer Akhil Scaria and left-arm spinner Sijomon Joseph snaring three wickets each (3/15 and 3/2 respectively). But for captain Fabid Ahmed (44, 49b, 3x4, 2x6) and opener Akash Kargave (25, 27b, 6x4), not one Pondicherry batter crossed 15. In reply, Kerala knocked off the runs in under 20 overs, with Sachin Baby (25 n.o., 38b, 4x4) and Sanju Samson (35 n.o., 13b, 4x4, 3x6) the top scorers. Kerala is now tied on points with Mumbai at the top of Group A (20 points) after the latter suffered a 53-run defeat (VJD) method to Tripura at the Kini Sports Arena Ground.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.