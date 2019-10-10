Villagers detain 3 Bangladesh soldiers

Tension gripped an area in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Thursday after members of a Bangladesh security force allegedly tried to kidnap an Indian national. The villagers detained three men in plainclothes of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), a paramilitary force of Bangladesh, and beat them up. The incident occurred at 9 a.m. near the border pillar number 2059 at Kalamchara.

The police and teams of the Border Security Force (BSF) rushed to the spot, rescued the paratroopers and took them to the BSF’s Ashabari border outpost.

The villagers said the paratroopers tried to kidnap Abu Khayer, whose mother passed away before dawn on Thursday.

The Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) and the BSF held a flag meeting at Kalamchara in the afternoon.