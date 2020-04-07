Farmers urged not to panic

As many as 834 paddy procurement centres were set up across the six districts of erstwhile Warangal district to procure more than 10 lakh tonnes, said Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

The farmers need not panic about their produce as the State government has clarified on this issue. “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said every grain will be procured and farmers will get their money directly to their bank account,” the Minister reminded.

Mr. Dayakar Rao launched scores of paddy procurement centres in Jangaon district on Tuesday. He said due to government’s initiative all the tanks across the State were filled and farmers got enough water for paddy cultivation. As a result paddy was sown in rabi in nearly five lakh acres in Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts. The production in these districts amounted to 10.67 lakh tones.

Due to the ongoing lockdown, it was decided to procure the paddy at village level and hence the farmers should refrain from gathering in large numbers. They should come according to the dates given in their coupons by the officials.

The Minister asked the village-level public representatives to coordinate the procurement of paddy and maize and regulate the farmers. “The farmers should know that their produce will be procured. They should not have any doubt over it. They should follow the orders given by the officers in view of spread of coronavirus,” the Minister said.

The Minister started paddy procurements centres at Singarajupalle, Visnuru, Chennuru and Kodakandla in Palakurthy Assembly constituency on Tuesday.