Suriya to deposit ₹10 lakh for Rajakannu’s wife

Actor Suriya, who co-produced and starred in the widely acclaimed film Jai Bhim that portrayed the custodial death of Rajakannu in the 1990s, has decided to deposit ₹10 lakh in the name of Parvathi, the victim's wife.

The film is about the legal battle that culminated in the prosecution of the police personnel involved in the custodial torture and death.

On Saturday, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan requested Mr. Suriya to extend financial assistance to Ms. Parvathi, who is eking out a livelihood as a daily wager near Chennai.

Mr. Suriya on Sunday said he would deposit ₹10 lakh in a bank and Ms. Parvathi could use the interest. “After her, her legal heirs can use the amount,” he said.